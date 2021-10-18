-
Pinterest, the hot new social media taste-sharing site, isn't necessarily about how many friends you have. It's about interacting with people you may not know and in the process developing a certain style. But can the site, which has gained millions of users in a short period, sustain its stellar growth?
Pinterest, which has drawn lots of media interest and millions of users, has been tagged "digital crack for women." But while most users are female, men are finding ways to use the social media site, like Drew Hawkins' "Board of Man."