  • Trainers help Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy after he took a hit during a game in December. In a series of interviews with The Associated Press, 23 of 44 NFL players said they would try to hide a brain injury rather than leave a game.
    A Fan's Notes On Pro Sports, Brain Damage
    Scott Simon
    ,
    I'll watch the Super Bowl next week with my children and wonder how comfortable we fans can be, sitting and snacking, while too many of the players we cheer entertain us and get rich at such terrible cost to themselves.