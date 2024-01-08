WBAA Programming Changes
WBAA is excited to announce that we are making some programming changes starting January 8th. We're adding Fresh Air to the 12 pm hour on WBAA News, and bolstering WBAA’s weekend music lineup by adding more Indiana focused music programming to both WBAA news and WBAA Jazz. All of the schedule additions are outlined below.
Monday-Friday
Fresh Air 12-1 pm on WBAA News
Saturdays
Conversation from the World Café 6-7 pm on WBAA News
Cultural Manifesto 7-8 pm on WBAA News
Sundays
Echoes of Indiana Ave 8-9 pm on WBAA News and WBAA Jazz
Signal Boost 9-10pm on WBAA News
Cultural Manifesto (repeat) 10-11 pm on WBAA News
