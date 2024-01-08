WBAA Programming Changes

WBAA is excited to announce that we are making some programming changes starting January 8th. We're adding Fresh Air to the 12 pm hour on WBAA News, and bolstering WBAA’s weekend music lineup by adding more Indiana focused music programming to both WBAA news and WBAA Jazz. All of the schedule additions are outlined below.

Monday-Friday

Fresh Air 12-1 pm on WBAA News

Saturdays

Conversation from the World Café 6-7 pm on WBAA News

Cultural Manifesto 7-8 pm on WBAA News

Sundays

Echoes of Indiana Ave 8-9 pm on WBAA News and WBAA Jazz

Signal Boost 9-10pm on WBAA News

Cultural Manifesto (repeat) 10-11 pm on WBAA News

For questions and comments, please contact wbaa@wbaa.org.