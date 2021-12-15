Indiana launches tech crime unit hubs to help investigate, process evidence

Indiana is deploying nearly a dozen hubs around the state that will help local prosecutors with the technology used in crimes.

The units were made possible this year through legislation and $3 million a year in state funding.

Courtney Curtis is with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. She said as technology has become more complex, so has investigating crimes. The hubs will help clear evidence backlogs and investigate those crimes – using, in part, student investigators from local colleges and universities.

“You know, they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks – we can’t teach an old attorney new tricks sometimes, too," Curtis said. "These students, it’s just very intuitive for them. They understand technology in a way that some of the older generations don’t.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Curtis said when evaluating the effectiveness of these units, she hopes the state doesn’t just look at charges filed.

“Jury trials may not necessarily be a benchmark either," Curtis said. "I really think it’s going to be – what amount of evidence are we able to search and how quickly are we able to do so.”

Curtis noted that some of the work the hubs will do will help exonerate people, too.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2021 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .