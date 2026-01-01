WFYI Passport is your ticket to a library of PBS and WFYI shows. Whether you want to catch up on NOVA or binge watch your favorite Masterpiece drama, with a monthly contribution of $5 or more this special member benefit lets you view whatever you want, whenever you want — right from your smartphone, laptop, tablet or TV.

Watch PBS, Anytime and Anywhere Available to everyone on the PBS app & PBS.org Available with WFYI Passport on the PBS app & PBS.org Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Stream on PBS.org and the PBS App on all devices Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Enjoy Live TV from your local station Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Catch-up on the latest news and public affairs programs like PBS NewsHour and Frontline Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows like NOVA and Great Performances Included with WFYI Passport Stream early releases of new series like All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece Included with WFYI Passport Binge watch your favorite PBS shows like Miss Scarlet & The Duke on Masterpiece and Ken Burns films Included with WFYI Passport WFYI Available to everyone on the PBS App & PBS.org WFYI Passport Available with WFYI Passport on the PBS App & PBS.org Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Watch currently airing PBS shows & films Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Stream on PBS.org and the PBS App on all devices Available to everyone Included with WFYI Passport Catch-up on the latest news and public affairs programs like PBS NewsHour and Frontline Included with WFYI Passport Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows like NOVA and Great Performances Included with WFYI Passport Stream early releases of new series like All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece Included with WFYI Passport Binge watch your favorite PBS shows like Miss Scarlet & The Duke on Masterpiece and Ken Burns films

Donate and Start Watching Now Stream your favorite PBS shows, create your perfect watchlist, connect with WFYI, and more — on your TV or mobile device. Become a WFYI member to watch even more with WFYI Passport.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WFYI Passport? WFYI Passport is a member benefit which provides WFYI donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming. How do I activate Passport? You can find helpful resources from PBS online here . What can people find on WFYI Passport? WFYI Passport includes hundreds of hours of shows, including drama, science, history, natural history and the arts. New episodes and series make their way to the WFYI Passport library each week. What devices does Passport work on? See this PBS support article for the current list of devices compatible with Passport . How can viewers find content that’s available on WFYI Passport? WFYI donors must first activate their account for access (see above). Once you're in the library, look for videos with the compass icon . Those videos are only available to users who are registered for WFYI Passport. Who qualifies for WFYI Passport? WFYI Passport is a member benefit for WFYI donors with a contribution of at least $5/month (or $60/year). It cannot be purchased separately. Is WFYI Passport a service or subscription that people can purchase? No. It is not a subscription service and cannot be purchased separately. Does WFYI Passport mean there will be no more free streaming on PBS.org or on WFYI.org? PBS and WFYI content will continue to be available for free at pbs.org, wfyi.org and other digital platforms. Certain content, including news and public affairs programs such as Frontline, PBS NewsHour, Independent Lens and POV, will always be accessible to everyone. Does requiring membership to access this content go against the concept of “public media?” WFYI and PBS are committed to providing free streaming of local and national content across multiple platforms after a program airs. WFYI Passport goes one step further by offering extended access to a rich library of content for station donors. Certain content, including news and public affairs programs such as Frontline, PBS NewsHour, Independent Lens and POV, will always be accessible to everyone. Will PBS KIDS content be available via WFYI Passport? All PBS KIDS programming is available at pbskids.org.

Questions About Your Membership Account?

Do you have questions related to your WFYI Member account, or other questions related to WFYI Passport? Contact WFYI Member Services at (317) 715-2009, or membership@wfyi.org.

