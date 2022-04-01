All IN: Breathing new life into historic African American schools
Today we learn about historic African American schools around Indiana, what the history behind them can teach us, and efforts to transform these buildings into museums and community centers.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Mark Dollase
Indiana Landmarks vice president of preservation services
Marjol Rush-Collet
African American Landmarks Committee board member
Kay Welton
Lynn Street School owner in Seymour
