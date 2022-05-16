The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
In Silicon Valley, startups are laying off staff as investors pull back from big tech
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
In the startup world, investors are pulling back, companies are laying off employees and IPOs are being delayed. Is a tech bubble about to burst, or has the unraveling already started?
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.