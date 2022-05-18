© 2022 WBAA
The U.S. men's and women's soccer teams will now be paid equally

By Tom Goldman
Published May 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it has agreed with its men's and women's national teams to pay them the same amounts for all games and competitions and split prize money from World Cup appearances.

