The U.S. men's and women's soccer teams will now be paid equally
Published May 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation said it has agreed with its men's and women's national teams to pay them the same amounts for all games and competitions and split prize money from World Cup appearances.
