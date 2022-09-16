Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate.

Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.

Libertarian Secretary of State candidate Jeff Maurer said Morales is hiding.

“If your ideas are so bad that you can’t even stand in front of a crowd of people, of your neighbors, to defend them, then something’s wrong. You need better ideas,” Maurer said.

Democratic candidate Destiny Wells said voters care about debates.

“It is a chance for the voter to easily access information in direct contrast to each other, instead of having to go root through the news and find each of our different policy positions through interviews,” Wells said.

Wells and Maurer may participate in a debate next month without Morales.

