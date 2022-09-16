© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales speaks to reporters at the Indiana Republican Party convention, held in Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds. Morales is a Latino man with dark hair, wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and green tie. Behind him is the convention floor, with rows of chairs and delegates walking around.
FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith/IPB News
/
IPB News
Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. His campaign said his focus is on traveling to all 92 counties in Indiana.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate.

Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.

Libertarian Secretary of State candidate Jeff Maurer said Morales is hiding.

“If your ideas are so bad that you can’t even stand in front of a crowd of people, of your neighbors, to defend them, then something’s wrong. You need better ideas,” Maurer said.

Democratic candidate Destiny Wells said voters care about debates.

“It is a chance for the voter to easily access information in direct contrast to each other, instead of having to go root through the news and find each of our different policy positions through interviews,” Wells said.

Wells and Maurer may participate in a debate next month without Morales.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith