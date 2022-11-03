© 2022 WBAA
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
An Indiana state government building in downtown Indianapolis, viewed from the plaza outside. Along the top of the gray building are the words "Indiana A State that Works." In the foreground is a statue of young Abraham Lincoln.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session.

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state.

Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.

People who filed an income tax return in Indiana last year are eligible for both the $125 and $200 amounts. Hoosiers on Social Security who didn’t file a return can receive the $200 by filing a tax return next year.

READ MORE: Indiana finishes sending out taxpayer refund checks

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

If you’re eligible for the payments but haven’t gotten them, the Department of Revenue wants you to contact it using INTIME, the agency’s online portal. There, you can send the department a message and they will investigate the issue and contact you with further information.

State officials are urging people not to call the Department of Revenue, if possible. They say that will ensure phone lines are available for people with other issues.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

