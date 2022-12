The federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act has earmarked $35 million dollars to deploy clean energy production on tribal lands, and power unelectrified buildings.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Cody Two Bears, executive director of the Indigenized Energy Initiative, about these efforts.

