Bomb threats close dozens of Indiana schools for in-person instruction

Several dozen Indiana school districts are closed or shifted to remote instruction Friday following emailed bomb threats, according to Indiana State Police.

The districts that shifted to virtual learning include the Central Indiana districts of Noblesville, Center Grove, and Speedway, according to public statements. Multiple districts around the state are also closed, including Northwest Allen County outside of Fort Wayne.

Indianapolis Public Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools, the largest districts in the state, did not receive threats. Both schools were open for in-person instruction on Friday.

In a statement, the Indiana State Police said emails were sent to “several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses.”

“At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing,” the statement continued. “Out of an abundance of caution, troopers throughout the state have been in communication with their local schools to offer assistance and resources. School corporations are working with their local law enforcement to make the best decision about their operations today.”

In a statement, Noblesville Schools in Hamilton County said it was one of dozens of schools to be targeted with a threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have called an eLearning day so we can work with law enforcement to further investigate this threat and ensure the safety of our schools,” the statement continued. “Some of our teachers and families may not be fully prepared for eLearning and we encourage flexibility today. We expect to have an update for staff and families later today. Thank you for your patience and support.”

The Edinburgh school district in Johnson County opened despite receiving a threat, according to a statement.

“Both school buildings were searched last night and again this morning by law enforcement and school administration. This threat has been deemed not credible and we have been advised that it is safe for us to be in session today,” the statement continued. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We would not be in session if we believed that anyone's safety was in jeopardy. A strong police presence will be at both schools as a precaution.”

The following school districts are closed or have shifted to virtual learning:

Center Grove Schools

Fairfield Community Schools

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools

Lebanon Community School Corporation

Oak Hill United School Corporation

Madison Grant United School Corporation

Marion Community Schools

Middlebury Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Northwest Allen County Schools

Rising Sun Ohio County Community Schools

Salem Community Schools

School Town of Speedway

Shelby Eastern Schools

Shelbyville Central Schools

Shenandoah School Corporation

Southwestern Consolidated Schools of Shelby County

Tipton Community School Corporation

Western Wayne Schools

Western School Corporation

