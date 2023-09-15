Randy Maxwell is Indiana's newest state senator, replacing Chip Perfect

Construction company CEO Randy Maxwell is Indiana’s newest state senator. Maxwell was chosen by a private Republican caucus this week to replace Chip Perfect, who announced his resignation last month.

Maxwell is the owner and founder of Maxwell Construction in Guilford, in southeastern Indiana near the Ohio River.

He is set to serve out the remaining three years of Perfect’s four-year term. Perfect had endorsed Maxwell to replace him.

Since the end of the 2023 legislative session in April, four state lawmakers have announced their resignations from the General Assembly.

