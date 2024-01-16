U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Martinsville case on trans student's restroom rights

The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday decided not to hear an Indiana case that concerns a student’s right to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The case could have set precedent for schools across the country, but the decision means the appeals court’s ruling will stay in effect.

A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge upheld a ruling in 2022 against the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville. That ruling affirmed the right of a transgender student to use the boys’ restroom in his middle school.

M.S.D. Martinsville filed a petition for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case last year. The district argued that another federal appeals court — which covers Alabama, Florida and Georgia — came to a different conclusion about allowing transgender students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

For now, the decision will remain with federal appeals courts. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers the southern part of the east coast, has also ruled that transgender students are able to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

