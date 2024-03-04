© 2024 WBAA
Governor signs bill to eliminate local ordinances banning dog sales at pet stores

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST
Lauren Chapman

Pet stores will be able to sell dogs anywhere in Indiana — even in communities where those sales are banned by local ordinances — under a bill Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Monday.

The controversial measure, HB 1412, eliminates nearly two dozen such ordinances. It establishes new care standards and requires pet stores to register with the state in order to sell canines.

Proponents argued it will enhance quality and safety for dogs by requiring breeders to adhere to a canine care certification program developed at Purdue University.

Those guidelines aren’t accessible to the public. And smaller breeding operations don’t have to follow them.

The bill requires pet stores to only accept dogs from breeders that follow the Purdue standards — again, with exceptions for smaller operations.

The stores must also be inspected by the state Board of Animal Health as part of the legislation. But those inspections won’t begin until at least July 2025 — while the local ordinances will be eliminated in July of this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
