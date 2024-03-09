Session ends with little done on attendant care, some FSSA transparency language sent to governor

Lawmakers’ efforts to halt proposed cuts to a Medicaid program did not make it into legislation this session, despite outcry from families of medically complex children. Instead, they sent legislation to Gov. Eric Holcomb focusing on administrative requirements for the Family and Social Services Administration.

HB 1120 includes expanded reporting requirements on the $1 billion Medicaid shortfall and the transition from attendant care to Structured Family Caregiving. FSSA would also be required to set a minimum percentage of money given to caregivers from providers and report how the agency will improve transparency.

In February, FSSA said it was unsure how much money made it to caregivers on the attendant care program, but reports from families indicated that it was less than half.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said she’s concerned with the lack of action on the attendant care issue and lawmakers are leaving this session without truly addressing the needs of families on the program.

“When we go back to our districts and people start asking questions and saying that they need help, we can't say that we've done anything substantially to help them,” Pryor said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the conversation on the long-term future of the home and community-based services waiver is far from over — even as the state is set to shift away from attendant care in July.

“There were some abuses in the program, not by most people, but we found some abuses in the program,” Bray said. “And this is going to make sure this program remains viable and accessible to those families.”

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) advocated for a wait-and-see approach, but said lawmakers established important guardrails for the attendant care and Structured Family Caregiving programs.

The lieutenant governor said she is disappointed that lawmakers fell short of what needed to be done.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.

