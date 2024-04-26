Indiana voter resources for the 2024 primary election
Indiana’s 2024 primary is May 7, so WBAA and IPB News are providing Indiana voters with information about voting in the state.
We've prepared a helpful one-sheet (.pdf) and included links to a few important web sites and contact information below:
- What do I need on Election Day?
- Resources for Tippecanoe County
- Indiana voter registration portal
- Vote 411
Tippecanoe County Election Board
electionboard@tippecanoe.in.gov
765-423-9303 or 765-423-9316
Indiana Secretary of State’s Office
(866)-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683)
They’ll have staff on hand for phone calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern.
Indiana Disability Rights
Voice (317) 722-5555
Toll Free (800) 622-4845
Text Telephone (TTY) (800) 838-1131
Indiana Election Division
Direct (317) 232-3939
Toll Free (800) 622-4941