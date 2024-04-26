© 2024 WBAA
Indiana voter resources for the 2024 primary election

WBAA
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
Lauren Chapman / IPB News
Only 14 percent of Hoosiers voted in the 2022 May primary.

Indiana’s 2024 primary is May 7, so WBAA and IPB News are providing Indiana voters with information about voting in the state.

We've prepared a helpful one-sheet (.pdf) and included links to a few important web sites and contact information below:

Tippecanoe County Election Board
electionboard@tippecanoe.in.gov
765-423-9303 or 765-423-9316

Indiana Secretary of State’s Office
(866)-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683)
They’ll have staff on hand for phone calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern.

Indiana Disability Rights
Voice (317) 722-5555
Toll Free (800) 622-4845
Text Telephone (TTY) (800) 838-1131

Indiana Election Division
Direct (317) 232-3939
Toll Free (800) 622-4941
