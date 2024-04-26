Indiana voter resources for the 2024 primary election

Indiana’s 2024 primary is May 7, so WBAA and IPB News are providing Indiana voters with information about voting in the state.

We've prepared a helpful one-sheet (.pdf) and included links to a few important web sites and contact information below:

Tippecanoe County Election Board

electionboard@tippecanoe.in.gov

765-423-9303 or 765-423-9316

Indiana Secretary of State’s Office

(866)-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683)

They’ll have staff on hand for phone calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern.

Indiana Disability Rights

Voice (317) 722-5555

Toll Free (800) 622-4845

Text Telephone (TTY) (800) 838-1131

Indiana Election Division

Direct (317) 232-3939

Toll Free (800) 622-4941