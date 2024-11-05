West Lafayette House candidate arrested for allegedly violating protective order

The Republican candidate for Indiana House District 26 was arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating a protective order.

Republican James “Jim” Schenke is challenging incumbent Democrat Chris Campbell to represent West Lafayette and part of Tippecanoe in the Indiana House. Schenke is the subject of two protective orders that were issued earlier this year.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office told WFYI in an email that it won’t release a case report because it’s under investigation. But the office confirmed that Schenke was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said that Schenke had violated a protective order. The order bars direct and indirect contact, including through social media. Schenke allegedly commented on one of the person’s social media posts in violation of the order, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a post on his Facebook page, Schenke said that he himself is the victim of harassment: “For anyone who cares about honesty I have been accused of violating a protective order. In truth I have a protective order against the sociopath that has been stalking and menacing me for months.”

The Lafayette Journal & Courier also reported that Schenke has taken out a protective order against someone else.

Schenke told WFYI by text that he is unavailable for an interview because he is too busy meeting voters. Schenke also described the arrest as “a click bait story generated by a hostile and sometimes violent loon who has spent months trying to derail or sink my campaign.” He added that the story is framing him as a perpetrator rather than the victim.

Officers took Schenke into custody at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, and he was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail at 6:10 a.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. He posted the $250 after a 12-hour hold and was released at 6:14 p.m..

