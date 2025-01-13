Our 25 most-anticipated games of 2025 including Grand Theft Auto 6 (maybe)

The 2025 release calendar is murky but one question looms: Will Grand Theft Auto 6 actually come out this year? A studio notorious for perfectionism and delays has promised it, but its arrival — along with the likely debut of a new Nintendo console — will rumble through the entire industry.

Other huge games also creep on the horizon, from a high-stakes Assassin's Creed title to a cozy Lord of the Rings spin-off. Here are 25 of our most anticipated 2025 games:

Obsidian Entertainment / Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed takes place in the same setting as its old-school RPG series, Pillars of Eternity.

Avowed (Feb. 18)

Obsidian Entertainment has plenty of experience emulating Bethesda's open-world role playing games. After several delays, the studio's answer to Skyrim is finally coming out — and will hopefully become my next fantasy obsession. — Corey Bridges, associate producer, The Indicator

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 (Feb. 18)

The narrative adventure game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will feature four protagonists dealing with the fallout of a mysterious 1995 incident years later. From the developers of the heartfelt Life is Strange series, Lost Records looks like it'll deliver some seriously immersive choices and an unforgettable story — I can't wait to dive in! — Natalia Fidelholtz, talent development manager

Monster Hunter Wilds (Feb. 28)

Monster Hunter Wilds will introduce new locales, bird-like raptor mounts, backup weapons, and a focus mode to precision-target a Monster's weak points. I'm also thrilled for the return of the slinger from 2018's Monster Hunter World! — Vanessa McGinnis, digital campaign manager

Split Fiction (March 6)

This new split-screen co-op game merges the stories of its two protagonists: science fiction writer Mio and fantasy star Zoe. Oh, and it's made by It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios. Sign me up. — James Delahoussaye, producer, TED Radio Hour

Arkham Horror: The Drowned City (March 7)

Arkham Horror: The Drowned City promises to finally pit us against Cthulhu himself! While the expansion will contain fresh mechanics and investigator cards, I'm most excited for the new "personal motivations" that'll impact the plot based on the investigators you're playing as. — Vanessa McGinnis, digital campaign manager

Assassin's Creed Shadows (March 20)

Shadows has been delayed (twice) since its late 2024 release, which is a positive sign for anyone sick of Ubisoft publishing unfinished games. It might be a controversial take but I'm hoping Shadows is like Ghost of Tsushima — but fun. — James Delahoussaye, producer, TED Radio Hour

Private Division / Weta Workshop, the New Zealand company that brought The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies to life, is also producing Tales of the Shire.

Tales of the Shire (March 25)

So, real talk — I barely follow The Lord of the Rings, but I am a fan of cozy farm sims that let me cook and grow stuff. This game basically guarantees I can get my best friend and husband into playing with me — I can only play through Stardew Valley so many times! — Emily Alfin Johnson, growth editor, network initiatives

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (April 24)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the long-awaited sequel to 1999's Garou: Mark of the Wolves, revives a 2D fighting franchise known for colorful characters and fast-paced action. Playtests throughout 2024 have received strong praise for the broad possibilities enabled by its combo system and mechanics that can shift the momentum of matches at the drop of a hat. — Lindsay Totty, producer, Morning Edition

Oath: New Foundations (Nov. TBD)

Oath: New Foundations promises a suite of new mechanics for the legacy board game and a robust single-player mode for those like me who can't find friends willing to decipher its complexity. I can't wait to take over my kitchen table with the stories of kingdoms and intrigue, but let me know if you're brave enough to tackle it with another human! — Austin Frank, director, Institutional Giving

Borderlands 4 (TBD)

I'm a longtime fan of Gearbox's looter-shooter franchise, so I'm pumped for another mainline installment! Hopefully, the main antagonist is more memorable than the previous game's Calypso Twins. — Corey Bridges, associate producer, The Indicator

Death Stranding 2 (TBD)

I was excited about the original Death Stranding for years before it came out, but I never had the patience to finish it. Now, after the gloriously bonkers trailer for Death Stranding 2, I'm eager to dive into Hideo Kojima's weird world again. Maybe I'll stick with it this time. — Justin Lucas, senior director, Communications

AdHoc Studio / Developer AdHoc Studio describes Dispatch as "a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter."

Dispatch (TBD)

I fear the sequel to The Wolf Among Us may never see the light of day, but much of the team behind the original game formed a different company to develop Dispatch. Featuring the voice talents of Laura Bailey and Aaron Paul, I'm hopeful this superhero comedy can live up to Telltale's golden age. — James Mastromarino, NPR Gaming lead and Here & Now producer

Elden Ring: Nightreign (TBD)

Nightreign looks like an attempt to distill Elden Ring's exacting combat and open exploration into something resembling a cooperative extraction game. I don't know if it'll work, but if it's as compelling as my beloved Hunt: Showdown, I know I'll be conscripting all my friends to try it. — James Mastromarino, NPR Gaming lead and Here & Now producer

Fable 4 (TBD)

While I'm only cautiously optimistic, the trailer for Fable 4 has me hoping for a captivating storyline and a return to the series' signature humor. Fingers crossed! — Natalia Fidelholtz, talent development manager

Ghost of Yōtei (TBD)

Ghost of Tsushima was brilliant. I've played some decent but comparatively muddled knockoffs since then (looking at you, Rise of the Rōnin), so I'm hopeful that Ghost of Yōtei can truly build upon its stunning predecessor. — Justin Lucas, senior director, Communications

Grand Theft Auto 6 (TBD)

My family and I have been citizens of the GTA universe since the very beginning. Rockstar has not disappointed with the franchise, and we expect GTA6 to be bigger and better than ever! — Jonas Adams, director, All Things Considered

Hades 2 Full Release (TBD)

I can't wait to stack powers and befriend new gods in the full release of a sequel that's already had a stellar early access period. Greek mythology never really stuck for me until this series, which has characters that blow the pantheon from movies, TV, and books out of the water. — Regina G. Barber, host and reporter, Short Wave

Hollow Knight: Silksong (TBD)

Hollow Knight: Silksong has again made this list for the third year in a row! I'm not going to hold my breath or make pleas to the greater forces of the universe, but I'm excited that the dream may become real in 2025. — River Williamson, software engineer

Ghost Story Games / Ken Levine's Judas has been in development for around a decade.

Judas (TBD)

Closely guarded for years, Judas is legendary director Ken Levine's next BioShock game in everything but name. Devour me. — James Delahoussaye, producer, TED Radio Hour

Lost & Found Co. (TBD)

I love a good hidden object game, and Lost & Found Co. seems like a quirky, cozy puzzler with a fun story and a bustling world to explore. Bit Egg Inc. hasn't officially announced a release date, but fingers crossed we get to enjoy this game this year! — Rakiesha Chase-Jackson, project manager, Member Partnership

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (TBD)

As someone who loved Super Metroid and the much more recent Metroid Dread, I impatiently await Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It's been nearly two decades since the last Metroid Prime game, so I hope that Nintendo releases it alongside a new Switch console this year. — Alba Karuni, senior insight analyst

Nirvana Noir (TBD)

The sequel to an artsy story about the genesis of the universe, the Nirvana Noir demo left me speechless. So much kinetic energy and style infused the visuals that I was left wanting more. — Rakiesha Chase-Jackson, project manager, Member Partnership

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (TBD)

The first Legends spin off, Arceus, was a captivating left turn from the usual Pokémon gameplay and storyline. I'm looking forward to researching powerful, unknown creatures and seeing the origins of the major city in Pokémon X and Y! — Hannah Gluvna, audio engineer

Nintendo / A trailer still from Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (TBD)

My family has loved this puzzle series since the beginning, and it's been a long wait since 2017 for a new installment. The series mixes compelling characters, goofy plots, and excellent puzzle design — and should be a great fit for whatever new Switch console may be coming. — Jason Grosman, senior software engineer

Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid on the Block (TBD)

I really hope that this one comes out in 2025 — I played the demo and it's so creative. It's rare to find indie wrestling games that are cute, nerdy, and not just edgy and dark. — Rakiesha Chase-Jackson, project manager, Member Partnership

