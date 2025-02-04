Remembering trailblazing artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, dead at 85

We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 is off the air. We anticipate restoration of the WBAA Jazz HD2 broadcast by as soon at Tue, Feb 4. Thank you for your patience.
This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can also listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you again for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.
