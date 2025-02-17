Pope Francis' hospital stay is extended due to 'polymicrobial infection'

Pope Francis needs additional hospital care this week after being admitted for bronchitis, the Vatican's press office said Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been battling a case of bronchitis since early February. He was taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday for treatment and diagnostic tests, according to the Vatican.

Over the weekend, the Vatican reported that his health appeared "stable" and his fever had subsided. Then on Monday, the Vatican said new medical test results indicated that Francis has "a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract." According to medical research, such infections tend to be caused by a combination of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.

"All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization," the Vatican said Monday morning. This week's general audience has been canceled.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told reporters Monday that Francis remains in good spirits. Francis also continued to check in on the parish priest of the Catholic Church in Gaza — which became routine since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in 2023.

Rev. Gabriel Romanelli of the Holy Family Church in Gaza City told the Vatican News that Francis called on Friday and Saturday, and sent a text message on Sunday.

"We heard his voice. It is true, he is more tired. He himself said, 'I have to take care of myself.' But you could hear the clear voice, he listened to us well," Romanelli said.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A candle with a picture of Pope Francis is set at the bottom of a statue of Pope John Paul II at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday, where Pope Francis is hospitalized for tests and treatment.

A recap of Pope Francis' hospital stays

This is at least the fourth time Francis has been hospitalized since he was elected in 2013.

In July 2021, the pope underwent a three-hour surgery to remove part of his colon, in response to diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon.

Then, in March 2023, Francis spent three days at the hospital to treat a respiratory infection. Later, in June, the pontiff underwent abdominal surgery that also lasted three hours to treat a hernia that was causing him reoccurring pain.

In his 20s, Francis also had part of one lung removed, which sometimes caused shortness of breath.

