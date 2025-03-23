Congress seeks info from Purdue on Chinese students and staff, citing national security concerns

A Congressional committee on China issued a letter to Purdue University in Indiana last Wednesday, claiming a national security interest in Chinese students and staff in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

Purdue is one of six U.S. universities under examination.

The chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), signed the letter. In it, he said American universities have become financially dependent on foreign students, including Chinese citizens, and accused them of giving them unrestricted access to sensitive research and technology.

“Our nation’s universities, long regarded as the global standard for excellence and innovation, are increasingly used as conduits for foreign adversaries to illegally gain access to critical research and advanced technology,” Moolenaar wrote. “Nonetheless, too many U.S. universities continue to prioritize financial incentives over the education of American students, domestic workforce development and national security.”

“They do so by admitting large numbers of Chinese nationals into advanced STEM programs, potentially at the expense of qualified Americans,” he added.

Moolenaar requested detailed information on students, graduate workers, faculty, research, and partnerships with universities in China from Purdue President Mung Chiang.

The letter seeks a response by April 1.

Purdue hasn’t released a statement and was not immediately available for comment.

The committee’s Democratic members have also not issued a statement, including U.S. Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), who represents much of Indianapolis.

Chiang was sworn in as Purdue’s president in 2023. He was previously dean of the university’s engineering department and a professor at Princeton University.

He also served as the Science and Technology Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State in 2020. Chiang grew up in China and Hong Kong. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Stanford University in engineering. He has lived and worked in the U.S. since then.

Other universities tapped by the committee included University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Southern California, University of Maryland, Stanford University, and Carnegie Mellon University.

A Chinese official responded to the action Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

“We urge the U.S. to stop overstretching the concept of national security, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students, and not impose discriminatory restrictive measures on Chinese students,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration slashed the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights workforce in half and shuttered half of its 12 field offices, including in Chicago. The office investigates complaints about discriminatory activity in schools and universities.

Republican lawmakers also recently introduced legislation attempting to ban Chinese students from studying in American universities, although the measure has been criticized.

