Hungary says it will quit the International Criminal Court as Netanyahu visits

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary will start the process to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, an official said Thursday, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to red carpet treatment in the country's capital despite an arrest warrant from the world's only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave the Israeli leader a welcome with full military honors in Budapest's Castle District. The two close allies stood side by side as a military band played and an elaborate procession of soldiers on horseback and carrying swords and bayoneted rifles marched by.

As the ceremony unfolded, Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, released a brief statement saying that "the government will initiate the withdrawal procedure" for leaving the court, which could take a year or more to complete.

Netanyahu makes second trip abroad since warrant

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, which is scheduled to last until Sunday, was only his second foreign trip since the ICC issued the warrant against him in November.

The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said when issuing its warrant that there was reason to believe Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had committed crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages, most of whom have since been released in ceasefire agreements and other deals. Israel rescued eight living hostages and has recovered dozens of bodies.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't say whether those killed are civilians or combatants. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence. Israeli military's response resumed last month, shattering a ceasefire.

After the ICC issued the warrant, Orbán invited Netanyahu to Budapest, and accused the court of "interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes." That invitation was in open defiance of the court's ruling and contradicted Hungary's obligations as a signatory to arrest any suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil.

All countries in the 27-member European Union, including Hungary, are signatories, but the court relies on member countries to enforce its rulings. Hungary joined the court in 2001 during Orbán's first term as prime minister.

Orbán says ICC is 'no longer an impartial court'

At a news conference following their meeting, Orbán said that he believes the ICC is "no longer an impartial court, not a court of law, but a political court. And this was most clearly shown by the decisions regarding Israel."

"I am convinced that this otherwise important international judicial forum has been degraded into a political tool, with which we cannot and do not want to engage," Orbán said.

The Hungarian leader, regarded by critics as the EU's most intransigent spoiler in the bloc's decision-making, is seen as using some of the tactics that Netanyahu has been accused of employing in Israel: subjugation of the judiciary, antagonism toward the EU and cracking down on civil society and human rights groups.

During the news conference, where journalists weren't permitted to ask questions, Netanyahu praised Hungary's decision to withdraw from the ICC, thanking Orbán for taking a "bold and principled decision."

"The ICC directs its actions against us fighting a just war with just means," Netanyahu said. "You are the first ... state that walks out of this corruption and this rottenness, and I think it'll be deeply appreciated, not only in Israel but in many, many countries around the world."

Israeli leader faces growing problems at home

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary was his second opportunity to travel abroad following the issuance of the warrant — the first was when he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in February. It was also a chance to project an image of statesmanship while he faces mounting discontent at home.

Netanyahu has faced mass protests by Israelis who fear his decision to resume the war in Gaza endangers the lives of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. He has also sparked anger by trying to fire or sideline top officials in what critics view as a power grab and an attack on state institutions.

Along with resuming its offensive in Gaza last month, Israel halted all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the territory's 2 million Palestinians to pressure Hamas to release more hostages and accept proposed changes to the truce agreement.

The ICC has criticized Hungary's decision to defy its warrant for Netanyahu. The court's spokesperson, Fadi El Abdallah, earlier said that it's not for parties to the ICC "to unilaterally determine the soundness of the Court's legal decisions." On Thursday, he said that the court "recalls that Hungary remains under a duty to cooperate with the ICC."

