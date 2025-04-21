Pope Francis dies at 88. And, House Democrats press for Abrego Garcia's return

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He was the first non-European head of the Roman Catholic Church in over a millennium and was one of the most popular popes in decades. He was elected to his exalted post in 2013 and cast an image of humility during years of strain and change, within his church and worldwide.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Philippines' Manila Cathedral on Jan. 16, 2015. During his papacy, Francis strove to reach out to what he called the "periphery" of the world in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

🎧 The pope had been struggling with life-threatening double pneumonia, but was released from the hospital late last month after making a recovery, NPR's Ruth Sherlock tells Up First . The Vatican announced his death happened at 7:35 this morning. He was starting to make more public appearances and even made one yesterday at Easter Mass. At the Mass, his message focused a lot on the conflict happening in Israel and Gaza. He called again for an immediate ceasefire to the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

late last month after making a recovery, NPR's Ruth Sherlock tells . The Vatican announced his death happened at 7:35 this morning. He was starting to make more public appearances and even made one yesterday at Easter Mass. At the Mass, his message focused a lot on the conflict happening in Israel and Gaza. He called again for an immediate ceasefire to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. 🎧 NPR's Jason DeRose, who has covered Pope Francis for years, says several issues that he addressed during his 12 years of papacy stick with him, including immigration, environment, politics and gender and LGBTQ+ issues. One of his legacies will be his openness to dialogue. He believed the church should listen to the people within the pews. There was also a return to the church for people who had left during previous papacies.

A big draw to Pope Francis was his personal story. He was the son of immigrants and grew up in Argentina, where he lived through turbulent times. Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first pope from Latin America.

🎧 During his time in Argentina, when he rose to archbishop of Buenos Aires, there were conflicts as a military dictatorship took power to fight communism, NPR's Carrie Kahn says. There were also leftist wings of the church who were proponents of the progressive teachings of liberation theology. Pope Francis was criticized for some of his stances during that time, with some saying he didn't do enough to defend those imprisoned and tortured under the dictatorship. Kahn says he is overwhelmingly loved and cherished in Argentina. He is often thought of for his commitment to the poor. Many Argentines regret that Pope Francis didn't get a chance to return home for a visit.

Four House Democrats were scheduled to land in El Salvador today to demand the release and return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadorian citizen who lived in Maryland. He was deported to a Salvadoran prison due to an "administrative error," according to the Trump administration. The lawmakers said in a statement they hope "to pressure" the White House "to abide by a Supreme Court order."

Deep dive

NPR has learned that the Trump administration is substantially scaling back the State Department's annual reports on international human rights to remove critiques of abuses such as harsh prison conditions and government corruption. These reports are intended to guide congressional foreign aid and security assistance decisions. Moving forward, the State Department will no longer call out governments for restricting freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Additionally, the reports will not condemn the detention of political prisoners without due process or the limitations placed on free and fair elections.

➡️ According to an editing memo and other documents obtained by NPR, State Department employees are directed to "streamline" the reports by reducing them to only what is legally required.

➡️ The 2024 reports were initially completed in January, before President Trump took office. However, the new administration has re-edited them. State Department sources say the reports will be released in May.

➡️ Topics ordered to be struck from the reports include violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, references to DEI, involuntary or coercive medical or psychological practices, serious restrictions to internet freedom and extensive gender-based violence.

➡️ The reports will still include the following human rights matters: war crimes and genocide, antisemitism, workers' rights and child marriage.

Living better

DDurrich/iStockphoto / Getty Images / Getty Images nasal spray

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

It is not just in your head; seasonal allergies are getting worse every year. This is due to the warming from climate change, making the pollen season longer. Luckily, there are ways to keep the pollen from taking over your life. Here are tips from doctors on how to get relief:

🤧 Pollen can be carried inside your home. To avoid this, keep your windows and doors closed as much as possible. When coming inside your home, take your shoes off, and before sitting on furniture, take off clothes that have touched the outside world.

🤧 If your pet spends time outside, wipe them down whenever they enter the home.

🤧 Wearing a mask can help keep pollen and mold out of your nose. You can rinse your nose with a neti pot or a saline spray.

🤧 When using a nasal spray, make sure you are using it the right way. If you can taste it, you are wasting it. Tilt it slightly towards the ear on the same side as the nostril when spraying.

3 things to know before you go

Monty Python and the Holy Grail / Fathom Entertainment / Fathom Entertainment King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his servant Patsy (Terry Gilliam) encounter The Black Knight (John Cleese)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In celebration, we want to hear about what the film means to you. Your response could be featured in a Morning Edition story on May 2. From soap operas to new hobbies, this month several new podcasts from NPR and NPR network stations are available to add to your playlist. Check out the picks from the NPR One team. Today, Google and the Justice Department will face off in court for the final phase of a landmark antitrust case that could require the company to spin off its Chrome browser business.



