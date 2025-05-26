27 hospitalized, including 4 children, after car plows into Liverpool FC parade

Twenty-seven people were taken to nearby hospitals after a car plowed into a crowd of soccer fans at a victory parade in Liverpool Monday evening.

The Northwest Ambulance Service said two patients, including a child, "have sustained injuries deemed to be serious."

Three other children are among those who were hospitalized. Another 20 parade-goers were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to officials.

"Our cyclist paramedic was also struck by the vehicle, but we are pleased to report that no injuries were sustained," the ambulance service said, adding that some people have self-presented at local hospitals.

"We are working closely with our partners at Merseyside Police and share their appeal for calm," the NWAS said.

At a press conference, British police said they consider the crash an isolated incident that is not being treated as terror-related.

A 53-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the incident. He is from the Liverpool area and is believed to be the driver, Merseyside Police said.

In a statement on X, police said the car stopped at the scene after the accident. They asked the public "not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight's incident."

Police added: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision."

Liverpool fans had come out Monday en masse to celebrate the team winning this season the Premier League, the top tier in English soccer.

Video footage on social media shows a gray minivan careening through a large crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade.

Police, ambulances and fire trucks responded quickly to the scene, cordoning off the surrounding area, where thousands of supporters were participating in the festivities.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he's monitoring developments.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling – my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," Starmer said in a statement.

He also thanked police and emergency services "for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident."

The Liverpool club offered "thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident."

