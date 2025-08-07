© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ultra-processed food consumption is down a bit, but still more than 50% of U.S. diet

By Yuki Noguchi
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:42 AM EDT
There isn't a standard definition of ultra-processed foods, but all the foods pictured fit the bill. They contain added fat, sugar or salt, plus preservatives to extend their shelf-life.
Dan Kitwood
/
Getty Images
There isn't a standard definition of ultra-processed foods, but all the foods pictured fit the bill. They contain added fat, sugar or salt, plus preservatives to extend their shelf-life.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods is on a slow decline, though most Americans — and especially children — are getting most of their calories from unhealthy, manufactured foods, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mean percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods (UFPs) eaten by everyone age 1 and older was 55%, during August 2021 and 2023, when the National Center for Health Statistics conducted its survey. The survey underscored a persistent difference by age; among those between the ages of 1 and 18, the mean consumption of UPFs was higher, 61.9% of calories. Those 19 and older consumed less, at 53%.

Cheap, convenient and tasty

The Trump administration has blamed ultra-processed food for many chronic diseases, including diabetes, and the increasing availability of UPFs has helped drive obesity rates worldwide.

But there is no standard definition of what constitutes an ultra-processed food, though they are generally energy rich foods with little nutritional value, containing added fats, sugars and chemicals to preserve their shelf life and make them very palatable. In short, they are manufactured to be cheap, convenient and tasty. Foods like sandwiches, including hamburgers, as well as snacks and sugary beverages made up a large portion of the ultra-processed foods consumed.

The trend in U.S. consumption over the past two decades has been a bit mixed. Consumption of UPFs fell for a couple years after 2013, then increased, and has been trending down slightly since this survey was last conducted in 2017-2018, according to the data brief on the study.

The study was conducted every two years since 1999-2000 until the cycle was interrupted during the pandemic, CDC spokesperson Brian Tsai wrote to NPR.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to curtail the prevalence of ultra-processed foods in the American diet. Here is recent coverage from NPR on the topic:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi