Celebrating Katharine Lee Bates, author of 'America the Beautiful,' on her birthday

/ A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

We mark the birthday of Katharine Lee Bates, the author of the poem, “America the Beautiful.” She was a writer, teacher, anti-war activist and campaigner for women, immigrants, African Americans and the poor.

A new documentary — called “From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful” — explores Bates’ life and legacy.

Filmmaker John de Graaf talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

