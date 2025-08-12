© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Celebrating Katharine Lee Bates, author of 'America the Beautiful,' on her birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
/
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

We mark the birthday of Katharine Lee Bates, the author of the poem, “America the Beautiful.” She was a writer, teacher, anti-war activist and campaigner for women, immigrants, African Americans and the poor.

A new documentary — called “From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful” — explores Bates’ life and legacy.

Filmmaker John de Graaf talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom