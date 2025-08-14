Dermatologists watch in horror as the anti-sunscreen movement grows

/ A young woman places suncream on her friend while the sunbath on the beach during a heatwave August 6, 2003 in Eastbourne, England. Temperatures in the UK continue to reach hot weather records. (Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Most of us know someone who’s had a recent skin cancer scare. Perhaps they found a suspicious mole or had a lesion removed. Or worse.

Five million Americans are diagnosed annually with skin cancer, and last year alone, nearly 8,000 Americans died of melanoma. So dermatologists are stunned by a new movement that falsely claims that sunscreen — one of the proven ways to prevent skin cancer — is ineffective and even dangerous.

Dr. Susan Taylor, vice chair of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania and President of the American Academy of Dermatology, joins Here & Now to explain the science and address some of the proliferating misinformation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR