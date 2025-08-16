WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.