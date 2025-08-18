WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.
Bolivian voters signal they want a sharp retreat from nearly two decades of socialism
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.