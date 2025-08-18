© 2025 WBAA
Bolivian voters signal they want a sharp retreat from nearly two decades of socialism

By Carrie Kahn
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT

After two decades of left wing dominance, Bolivia swings to the right as their presidential election heads for a runoff vote.

