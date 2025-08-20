Flooding begins in the Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin moves north

Updated August 20, 2025 at 6:23 PM EDT

North Carolina's Outer Banks are already feeling the impact of Hurricane Erin as the storm moves north, hundreds of miles off of the East Coast.

Parts of Highway 12, the main highway through the Outer Banks, were already being flooded by Wednesday afternoon. And the window to evacuate has now closed for vulnerable areas, as officials warn that the evening's high tides will bring some of the storm's biggest impacts. Those remaining should shelter in place, they said.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The massive storm was roughly 295 miles from Cape Hatteras, N.C., as of 5 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City called it a "large and dangerous hurricane."

A storm surge warning is in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck, N.C. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Beaufort Inlet, N.C., to Chincoteague, Va., including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

"Coastal flooding, storm surge, and overwash has already begun," the NWS Newport/Morehead City office said on Wednesday afternoon, and warned of a "long duration event" for the Outer Banks. The storm's effects should peak Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said, though some areas will feel impacts through Friday.

Chief Jack Scarborough of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad warned that while first responders were prepared to respond to calls for help from people who remain, conditions might not allow them to.

"If water starts to surround your home, move to the highest level and stay there until it starts to recede," he said in a video from Dare County's government. "Do not think it's over after the first high tide — conditions could persist into Friday."

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency.

Forecasters noted that the significant size of Erin, which is hurling tropical storm-force winds as far as 265 miles from its center, means its effects could be felt far away.

Federal authorities issued warnings to people across the East Coast who were considering swimming at beaches.

"Beachgoers are urged to follow information from lifeguards, local authorities, and beach warning flags," the National Hurricane Center said in a post on X. "The best advice? Stay out of the water!"

Swells and rip currents are predicted for beaches along the East Coast as well as in Atlantic Canada, the Bahamas and Bermuda. "These rough ocean conditions are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," the National Hurricane Center said.

Rip currents are "powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water" that can endanger swimmers who try to rush back to shore, according to the National Ocean Service. The agency recommends that swimmers caught in a rip current try to move parallel to the coastline and swim at an angle back to shore.

An NHC map showed a high risk of rip currents from Florida to Massachusetts on Thursday.

Forecasters said Erin could strengthen over the next day and should weaken by Friday, though it will likely still be a hurricane into the weekend.

While hurricane frequency has not risen in recent years, the severity of the storms has gotten worse, according to research.

Warmer ocean temperatures, fueled by human-driven climate change, help to amplify storms' intensity, leading to higher casualties as well as billions of dollars in property damage.

North Carolina has endured a number of devastating storms in recent years, including last year's Hurricane Helene, which resulted in at least 108 fatalities and nearly $60 billion worth of damages in the state.

