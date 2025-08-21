© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

How to get more than one-word answers when talking to kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Kids often give one-word answers to questions like “How was school?” or “What did you do today?”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets some advice on how to ask better questions to foster curiosity and conversation with kids from Shelbie Witte, the dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of North Dakota. She wrote about this topic in The Conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom