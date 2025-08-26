ICU nurse at Nasser Hospital says Israel's attacks yesterday on the facility were 'not an accident'
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Anneliese Stephenson-Wenn, an intensive care unit nurse volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The facility where she volunteers was struck by two consecutive Israeli missiles in the same spot on Monday.
The Israeli attack killed 22 people, including five journalists. Stephenson-Wenn talks about the situation on the ground in the aftermath of the attacks.
