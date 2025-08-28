© 2025 WBAA
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

New film 'A Little Prayer' tells a loving, gentle Southern tale

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)

The new film “A Little Prayer” tells the story of the bond between a North Carolina father and daughter-in-law, played by David Strathairn and Jane Levy. Their relationship is complicated by infidelity, post-traumatic stress disorder, and additional family drama.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Strathairn, Levy, Celia Weston, who plays the matriarch, and writer-director Angus MacLachlan.

