WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Congress returns from recess, with a month-end government shutdown looming

By Claudia Grisales,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 31, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT

Lawmakers return to Congress this week from their August recess. They face a long to-do list, with the risk of a government shutdown looming.

Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
