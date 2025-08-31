© 2025 WBAA
Music on the porch brings joy to neighborhoods

By Deena Prichep,
Jonaki Mehta
Published August 31, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT

The last Saturday in August is Play Music on the Porch Day. People register their porch parties online, and create some free neighborhood music and joy.

