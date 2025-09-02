© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Congress returns with a full agenda and little time

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Washington Post’s Kadia Goba about how Congress faces the prospect of a government shutdown if it doesn’t pass some form of spending bill by the end of the month. Lawmakers this week will also take testimony from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director last week, and both Republicans and Democrats are asking for more information from the White House on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom