© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.

You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

The artist known as sombr discusses his new album, growing up in New York and more

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Shane Michael Boose, who performs as "sombr," about his new album, "I Barely Know Her."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe