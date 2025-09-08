'I don't want them to think they won': U.S. citizen says masked officers stopped her

As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.



You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.