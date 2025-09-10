'Person of interest' in custody after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah college event

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and an ally of President Trump, died after a shooting at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to Kirk's organization Turning Point USA and Trump.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox called Kirk's death a "political assassination."

"This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," he said.

He added that a "person of interest" was being interviewed and it was not the same person who had been detained, then released earlier in the day. Law enforcement do not believe a second person was involved in the shooting, according to Cox.

Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said a single shot was fired around 12:20 p.m. local time at the campus event featuring Kirk. Mason added that Kirk was quickly taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspected shooter was dressed in "all dark clothing" and fired from a long distance, potentially on a roof, according to Mason. He added that investigators are reviewing closed circuit TV footage.

The police chief of Utah Valley University, Jeff Long, said there were six campus police officers working the event, including some in plain clothes. Long estimated there was a crowd of 3,000 attending Kirk's outdoor event. The chief said Kirk was also traveling with a security staff and the university police department had coordinated with his team.

In a statement, Turning Point USA said, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA's 'The American Comeback Tour' campus event."

Earlier, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."

In a later post, Trump said he has ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening to honor Kirk, who was 31.

Kirk's conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA, was kicking off an " American Comeback Tour ." The event at Utah Valley University was the first of 15 scheduled stops at college campuses around the country.

Over the years, he has gained popularity for his appearances on college campuses and engaging with students on political issues.

Video circulating on social media appears to show Kirk sitting in a chair and holding a microphone under a tent. A shot is fired and Kirk appears to grab his neck and fall out of his chair. NPR has not verified the authenticity of the video clips.

In a statement, Utah Valley University said its campuses will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 14.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, a guest to our campus. Our hearts go out to his family," the statement read. "As we grieve with our students, faculty, and staff who bore witness to this unspeakable tragedy, UVU campuses will be closed from September 11-14."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

