Pope Leo issues new document on poverty

Pope Leo XIV has issued the first major document since his election in May, a meditation on poverty.

The document was begun by Pope Francis, who died in April, and finished by Pope Leo. It was released by the Vatican on Thursday.

"I share the desire of my beloved predecessor that all Christians come to appreciate the close connection between Christ's love and his summons to care for the poor," Leo writes in the document, known as an apostolic exhortation. "I too consider it essential to insist on this path to holiness."

