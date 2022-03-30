All IN: Friday Recap
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a program that brings campus-based students together with incarcerated students, transforming historic African American schools into museums, and what it means to find your passion.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Susan Hyatt
IUPUI department of anthropology professor
Kristina Byers
PACE program manager
Angela Phelps
PACE peer recovery coach
Zaynab Cornelius
Groundwork Indy case management and community organizer
Mark Dollase
Indiana Landmarks vice president of preservation services
Kay Welton
Owner of Lynn Street School in Seymour
Paul O’Keefe
Yale-NUS College assistant professor of social sciences and psychology
