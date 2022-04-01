All IN: mRNA study, COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
Today we learn about new research on the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically around its effectiveness over time. We also talk to a doctor about the efficacy of the vaccine on pregnant women.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Brian Dixon
Director of public health informatics, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI
Dr. Shaun Grannis
Vice president of data and analytics, Regenstrief Institute; professor of family medicine, IU School of Medicine
Dr. Cameual Wright
OB-GYN and vice president and market chief medical officer, CareSource
