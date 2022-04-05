Friday Recap
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a streaming service built to present Indiana documentaries, the concept of intergenerational trauma and what steps families can take to heal, and a popular class at Notre Dame that’s been turned into a book.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Rocky Walls
Executive Director, Hoodox
Susana Mariscal
Associate Professor of at the School Social Work Indiana University; Director, Strengthening Indiana Families
Meghan Sullivan
Wilsey Family Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”
Paul Blaschko
Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”