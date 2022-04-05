How are Special Education Disputes Handled? And Does it Need to Change?
Today we learn about a bill that would change how disputes around special education are handled in Indiana, specifically parts of the process related to NDA’s and which party has the burden of proof.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Lee Gaines
Investigative Education Reporter, WFYI
Rep. Ed Clere
Indiana State Representative, District 72
Kim Dodson
Executive Director of The Arc of Indiana
Angie Balsley
President, Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education; Executive Director, Earlywood Educational Services