How are Special Education Disputes Handled? And Does it Need to Change?

Today we learn about a bill that would change how disputes around special education are handled in Indiana, specifically parts of the process related to NDA’s and which party has the burden of proof.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Lee Gaines

Investigative Education Reporter, WFYI

Rep. Ed Clere

Indiana State Representative, District 72

Kim Dodson

Executive Director of The Arc of Indiana

Angie Balsley

President, Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education; Executive Director, Earlywood Educational Services