Indiana survey shows many Hoosiers are thinking about getting new jobs

One in four Hoosiers are keeping their eyes open for new jobs, even though they feel confident about their current job security. And more than half of workers who weren’t satisfied with their pay plan on finding new jobs in the next year.

Those estimates are from a recent survey of about 600 workers conducted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber said it’s evidence that many workers have more negotiating power now than before the pandemic.

Jason Bearce is vice president for education and workforce development at the Indiana Chamber. He said the survey results should cause employers to think about offering perks in housing, transportation and child care – not just higher pay – to attract and keep workers.

“The old way of doing things isn’t effective anymore and this new normal isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” he said.

One-third of respondents said they believed a high-school diploma was enough education to have a thriving career. That poses a challenge for workforce officials who have a goal to see 60 percent of Hoosiers earn some type of post-secondary education by 2025.

But there is hope for training: many said they considered seeking more education in the last two years, with 20 percent considering it a "great deal." However, nearly three out of four of those respondents looking for more education, already have post-secondary credentials or certifications.

