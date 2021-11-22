Indiana expands COVID-19 booster doses to all 18 and older, following CDC guidance

The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health condition. The announcement follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday.

Any fully vaccinated Hoosiers 18 and older can go to Our.Shot.IN.gov to register for a booster shot, as long as they are six months from their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot two months after their initial dose, according to the CDC’s recommendations.

The CDC’s earlier guidance, you can choose Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson as your booster dose – no matter what vaccine you originally received.

More than 650,000 Hoosiers – or about 19 percent of fully vaccinated Hoosiers – have already received booster shots.

