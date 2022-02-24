IDOH eliminates individual positivity rate, testing from dashboard; adds new youth data

The Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

In the announcement, it said the adjustments were in response to its recent shifts in school reporting and the current state of the pandemic.

The first change will eliminate unique individual positivity rates and testing fields from the dashboard.

In a statement, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said that was because of the availability of at-home tests – which are not reported to the state.

“Due to the increased availability and use of home tests that are not reported to the state, the unique individual positivity and unique individuals tested fields no longer provide an accurate reflection of COVID-19 testing in our state,” Box said.

Second, IDOH will add a new dashboard to illustrate COVID-19’s effect on Hoosiers 19 and younger. The Indiana youth dashboard will reflect cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations – replacing the school COVID-19 dashboard.

READ MORE: IDOH eliminates contact tracing, quarantine guidance for schools

The state eliminated case reporting requirements for schools last week , citing the availability of vaccines to school-aged children and the reporting burden on schools.

The new dashboard will replace the schools dashboard on Monday, Feb. 28.

To find a testing site, go to coronavirus.IN.gov . To register for the COVID-19 vaccine or find a vaccination site, go to OurShot.IN.gov .

