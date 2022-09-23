Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations

A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member.

Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018, alleging they were expelled after making complaints to Purdue about their respective assaults. Both expulsions were turned into suspensions after Nancy Roe and the second student, Mary Doe, appealed.

The initial complaint argued that Purdue had a policy “written or unwritten” that if women could not prove their claims to the satisfaction of university decision-makers, they faced “discipline or expulsion.”

“Purdue’s conduct violated Title IX,” that initial complaint read. “Its investigation was slipshod; the investigators made discriminatory assumptions about each Plaintiff’s behavior; and the University departed from basic norms of fairness.”

Alyssa Rollock, Vice-President for Ethics and Compliance at Purdue, and Katie Sermersheim, Associate Provost and Dean of Students at Purdue, were both named in the lawsuit.

Doe settled with the school in August, just before the trial began.

Purdue has argued Roe made false statements about her assault, which opened her up to disciplinary action. Purdue further argued that the false statement rule applies to all persons, regardless of gender, meaning Roe’s claims do not qualify under Title IX.

In court, Purdue’s attorney played a nine-minute clip recorded by Roe’s alleged assaulter . Roe’s attorney said she was too incapacitated to consent to either sex or the recording.

Roe’s attorney also wrote that Purdue’s use of the recording showed “decision-makers determined that a girl who sounds like Plaintiff did on the tape, by definition, could not be raped - regardless of whether she remembered it. That is discriminatory.”

On Friday, the jury found that the university treated Roe differently in investigating the complaint of assault because she was a woman and retaliated against her after she came forward with assault allegations.

The jury also found that Purdue’s Dean of Students and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance failed to provide adequate notice to Roe that there was an investigation against her - depriving Roe of an opportunity to be heard.

And finally, the jury found that the conduct of Purdue’s Dean of Students and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance was “malicious or in reckless disregard” of Roe’s rights.

As part of the judgment, Purdue will pay Roe $10,000.

Attorneys for both Purdue and Roe did not respond to requests for comment.