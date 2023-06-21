Database: How much money private schools get in Indiana's voucher program

Indiana’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program was launched 12 years ago. In the 2022-23 academic year, more students than ever used the program to help cover or pay the tuition at private or religious schools.

The program provides up to 90 percent of the amount that a voucher student’s public school corporation of legal settlement would receive if the student enrolled in a public school district. Those public funds are used to cover tuition and fees, or go toward the cost of attending a private school. Last school year, the average actual grant amount was $5,854.

To qualify for Indiana's Choice Scholarship, students were required to meet one of eight eligibility tracks and income eligibility. In 2021 lawmakers increased the income eligibility to $154,000 for a family of four — that’s 300 percent of federal free or reduced-price lunch eligibility.

An update to the law that goes into effect July 1 removes all eligibility tracks and increases the income eligibility up to $220,000 for a family of four.